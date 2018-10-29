One person was killed and another left in critical condition after two vehicles collided at the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Panama Lane.
Police said the crash occurred around midnight when a black coupe traveling east on Panama Lane entered the intersection for the northbound off-ramp and hit a white sedan that was heading north from the freeway exit and preparing for a westbound turn.
The driver of the sedan died at the scene, police said, and a passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
The coupe's driver suffered minor injuries and was contacted by officers "conducting an investigation regarding issues of alcohol and/or drug influence," police said. A passenger in his vehicle non-lifethreatening injuries and was being treated at a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
