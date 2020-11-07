The female passenger died Saturday morning when the vehicle she was riding in rolled over in Wasco, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said.
It happened at about 5:36 a.m. in the area of Jackson and Palm avenues. The passenger, whose name and age have not yet been released, was ejected from the vehicle. The male driver, whose identity also was not released, was taken to a hospital with major injuries, the KCSO said.
They were the only occupants of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, the KCSO said.