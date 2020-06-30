The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire in Ridgecrest Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive that left one person dead.
KCFD arrived at the single-family residence just after 10 a.m., reporting flames and smoke coming from multiple siders of the home and that occupants may be inside.
Firefighters advanced a fire hose into the home while fighting back the fire. After bringing the fire under control, it was discovered one person was dead inside, KCFD said in a news release.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. No other injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
“Firefighters on scene noted that they did not hear smoke alarms sounding when they entered the home,” said KCFD in a news release. “If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out. Please install and regularly check the smoke alarms in your home.”
