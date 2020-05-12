A stretch of Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive will be open to just one lane of traffic, with personnel stopping cars for up to five minutes at a time Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The stoppages will be in place during the installation of concrete for the top deck on a new bridge crossing, according to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow sufficient travel time to reach their destinations if they travel this route.
The construction schedule may change or be adjusted.
