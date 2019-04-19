One person was killed and two were injured in a collision near the Taft Correctional Institution on Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol said at around 7:25 a.m., officers were sent to Gardner Field Road south of Lake Road in Taft after getting a report of a collision in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old Taft man who had sustained major injuries.
The department said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment but shortly died at the hospital.
CHP said it learned that the man was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan northbound on Gardner Field Road at unknown speeds while a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was heading southbound. The department said for unknown reasons, the Caravan crossed over into the southbound lane and hit the Silverado.
The collision caused major injuries for the driver of the Silverado and minor injuries to a passenger. The driver was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment while the passenger was treated at the scene.
