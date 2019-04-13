A person was killed due to carbon monoxide poisoning in northwest Bakersfield on Saturday morning.
The Kern County Fire Department said at around 6:44 a.m., it received a report of a structure fire in the 6000 block of Gallery Drive. However, when crews arrived, they found there wasn't an actual fire but that several people were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Seven people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. An additional person died at the scene, the department said. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
“The Kern County Fire Department would like to remind all residents to make sure that there are working CO detectors in the house and to change out the batteries in their smoke detectors,” the department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.