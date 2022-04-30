One killed in vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

The Bakersfield Police Department reported that one person was killed Friday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in Taft, according to a BPD news release.
A woman attempting to cross the street outside of a crosswalk in the 2300 block of Taft was struck by a car around 10:58 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
The woman driving the car that struck the pedestrian is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.