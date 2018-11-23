An Antioch woman was killed Thursday in a crash involving a big rig on Interstate 5 north of Grapevine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. when the woman, 51, rear-ended the trailer of a big rig on northbound I-5, officers said.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision, according to the CHP.
The woman's name has not yet been released.
