A Delano man died in a crash Thursday morning on southbound Highway 99 when his pickup slammed into the back of a big rig, authorities said.
The pickup was smoking and lodged halfway under the semi-truck's trailer following the 5:48 a.m. crash just north of 7th Standard Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The No. 3 lane was shut down as firefighters removed the driver, who has not yet been identified, from the pickup.
Vehicles were backed up on the Lerdo onramp shortly before 8 a.m., officers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.