One person was killed and four were injured, including a 2-year-old, in a collision in Rosamond on Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol said that at around 8:30 p.m., it received a call about a collision on Sierra Highway north of Avenue A. Officers learned that a man had been driving northbound on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle.
The department said the 61-year-old was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis when he drifted off the lane, entered the southbound lane and struck a Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe was then hit from behind by a Subaru WRX that was driving behind it.
The Marquis driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The three occupants of the Tahoe, all from Lancaster, sustained injuries and were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment. One adult and a 2-year-old had minor injuries. Another adult had major injuries.
The driver of the Subaru, a Rosamond resident, also sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital, according to the CHP.
