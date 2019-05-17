A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured after hitting a light pole in southwest Bakersfield on Thursday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:12 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Old River Road and White Lane after getting a report of a collision. When officers arrived, they found a passenger in a gray Buick Lacrosse had sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Lacrosse sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The department said the Lacrosse was heading southbound on Old River Road north of White Lane when it struck a curb, causing the vehicle to lose a tire.
The Lacrosse went through the intersection of Old River and White Lane and eventually struck a traffic signal pole.
BPD said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The major intersection was blocked off for several hours, causing traffic headaches at rush hour. As of Friday morning, the lights were still out at the intersection.
