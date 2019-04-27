One man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting in northeast Bakersfield on Friday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 7 p.m., officers were sent to 2801 Fordham Street after getting a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. Another man was located who also had gunshot wounds.
The first man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, police said. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 326-3558.
