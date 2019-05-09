A shooting at a Stallion Springs residence left a woman dead and a man in critical condition from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported.
In a KCSO news release issued Thursday, the Stallion Springs Police Department received a call about 4 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting at a residence located in the 28200 block of Preakness Drive in Stallion Springs.
A Stallion Springs officer and Kern County Sheriff deputy responded to the call and found both the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to Kern Medical where he is listed in critical condition, according to the news release.
The incident was turned over to Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives who assumed the investigation, the news release said.
