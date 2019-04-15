One person died in a fire at a house owned by Bakersfield attorney Phil Ganong over the weekend.
The cause of the fire at 2445 Beech St. just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday is being looked into by Bakersfield Fire Department arson investigators, according to a Bakersfield Fire Department news release. County property records show the home is owned by Ganong.
A coroner's release said the identity of the man who died in the fire was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
The blaze was the second fireat the home in eight months. A fire in September was determined to be accidental, said Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Casey Snow.
The home is valued at $500,000, according to the Kern County Assessor-Recorder's web site.
Five people were in the home when fire broke out and fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
Ganong is known locally for representing marijuana interests in efforts by the county to ban medicinal pot dispensaries. Ganong, his wife, Pamela, and son, William, were indicted last year in Orange County in a fraudulent billing scheme related to sober living homes they owned that prosecutors say bilked insurance companies out of millions of dollars.
Ganong and his wife owned sober living homes in Orange County, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and San Diego between January 2008 and December 2016 through their business, William Mae Company, which operated as Compass Rose Recovery.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
Better call Saul.
