One dead, 1 injured in shooting on Myrtle Street; suspect in custody

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Bakersfield man on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a weapons charge Thursday after a fatal shooting that left one dead and another injured but in stable condition.
BPD officers arrested Dan Michael Ryan III, 24, of Bakersfield, at the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Myrtle Street, where they had located two victims. A handgun was also recovered.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Tommy Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.