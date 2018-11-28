One motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and 14 others cited for driving while unlicensed during a DUI checkpoint Tuesday evening.
A total of 1,031 vehicles were screened by Bakersfield police during the checkpoint held in the 8400 block of Ming Avenue from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to police. One motorist, found to be driving on a suspended license, was arrested after police determined he was operating a stolen vehicle.
Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.