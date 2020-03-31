Omni Family Health announced it has begun offering telehealth services for patients as well as testing centers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release by Omni on Tuesday.
Telehealth appointments can be utilized to ask a medical question, have a prescription refilled or speak to a mental health provider about concerns one may be experiencing, according to the release.
Patients can call the coronavirus hotline at 336-4585 to speak with a healthcare provider about possible symptoms or testing. COVID-19 testing facilities have been established at specific locations by appointment only, according to Omni.
Omni will also be implementing “wellness greeters” at the entrances of their health centers who will assess a patient’s medical needs and see if they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as running a fever, according to the release.
“We know our patients cannot and should not leave their homes during this crisis; however, patients still need and want to speak to their doctors,” said Dr. Grace Tidwell, associate medical director at Omni. “In response, Omni began offering telephone medical and mental health visits last week, and so far our patients are loving this option.”
