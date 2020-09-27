An Oildale man was injured after his upper body was struck by an ax multiple times early Sunday Morning.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the Norris Road and Oildale Drive area at about 2:20 a.m. and located a man suffering from serious injuries.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to live. No suspect has been found at this time.
The KCSO asks that anyone with information is to call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
busy Oildale weekend.......BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a 2-year-old relative this morning.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:30 a.m., deputies were sent out to an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Norris Road after receiving a call of a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, according to the department.
While conducting the investigation, KCSO said deputies learned that the 2-year-old found a handgun in the apartment and accidentally fired it, hitting the woman. The victim is not the child’s mother but is a relative, the department said.
#ThreeMoreDaysForMasked2020
How does an ax strike a man multiple times? Did the victim fall on the axis multiple times, or was the ax swang by someone multiple times at the victim? Who writes these headlines? I guess a spoon swung back and forth to your mouth full of turnips is the spoon's fault too for making you obese. An Ar15 is likewise guilty of manslaughter.
