The Kern County Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning at 901 Grant Drive in Oildale that resulted in one injury and two people being displaced.
At about 10:03 a.m. KCFD’s emergency personnel responded to reports of a two-unit duplex and detached garage on fire. Firefighters worked to stop the blaze from spreading to other nearby homes and searched for residents inside. The fire was quickly brought under control, KCFD said in a news release.
A pet dog was saved from underneath debris, KCFD said. One resident was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, KCFD said.
