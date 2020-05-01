Officials at Kern Valley State Prison are investigating the alleged fatal stabbing of an inmate that occurred in the facility's recreation yard Thursday afternoon.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
In a news release, the department said inmates Matthew Thornton and Michael Arzaga allegedly began attacking inmate Robert Hargrave with an “inmate-manufactured weapon” at around 1:30 p.m. Despite orders to stop, the release says the attack did not cease until chemical agents were used.
Hargrove suffered multiple stab wounds to his back, chest and abdomen, the department said. He was taken to an outside hospital for treatment before being pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m., according to the release.
Hargrove, 48, had been in prison since May 1994, according to CDCR. He had been admitted from Riverside County to serve life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, the release said.
Thornton, 38, was admitted from San Diego County in May 2009, to serve a 14-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder, with a five-year enhancement for prior felony conviction of serious offense, the department said.
Arzaga, 47, was admitted from San Diego County in March 1998 to serve life without the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, according to CDCR.
The prison’s investigative unit, along with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
