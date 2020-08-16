For the second night in a row, Bakersfield Police directed extra efforts toward combating reckless driving and street racing.
From 9:30 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, officers made 10 related traffic enforcement stops. That led to 10 citations, eight 30-day vehicle impounds for reckless driving and three arrests for resisting arrest, according to a BPD news release.
Police ask that anyone with information about illegal street racing call 327-7111.
Why don't you just get Trump to send in his Gestapo and crack em on they heads? Gas em? 😄
