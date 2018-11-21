A police officer who mishandled a firearm during Sunday's Bakersfield Marathon has been disciplined and returned to full duty, according to police.
The officer, whom the department has not named, left a shotgun leaning unattended against a Bakersfield police cruiser. A widely circulated social media post captured an image of the incident.
Police said administrative action has been taken, the specifics of which can't be released under state law.
"Our officers have a responsibility to act with public safety in mind at all times," Police Chief Lyle Martin said in a release. "Clearly what happened here is not consistent with the standards and policies of our department, and we acted immediately to correct the issue. I have full confidence in all our officers."
The incident drew harsh criticism from local residents on social media.
"What an idiot!!" wrote Veronica J. Montano on Facebook. "And he’s working for the police department! I guess any one can work for the department!!"
Ed Alexander wrote, "Stupid is as stupid does."
"It does appear to be a completely unattended shotgun for the taking," wrote David Abbasi of the photo.
