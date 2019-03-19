A Bakersfield police officer who fired a shot after he mistook a cellphone for a gun did not break the law but violated department policy, according to police.
Administrative action will be taken before Officer Richard Robles is returned to full duty, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. It did not disclose what action would be taken.
"The officer's decision to fire his weapon was not consistent with the high standard of the Bakersfield Police Department policy with regard to the use of firearms," the release stated. "The officer's actions did not rise to the level of a criminal law violation."
Police said the shooting occurred March 21, 2018, after officers followed a stolen vehicle west on Rosedale Highway near Coffee Road. The vehicle stopped and the driver, Javier Luevano, 21 at the time, complied with officers' commands to show his hands and get out of the car.
Marcos Gonzales, then 24, was seated in the front passenger seat sending text messages. He ignored repeated commands to get out of the vehicle, according to police.
When he did eventually get out, he dropped his hands out of sight then "suddenly produced his hands holding a dark object," police said in a news release. Robles, believing Gonzales had a weapon, fired a single shot.
The round missed Gonzales and struck a nearby unoccupied vehicle. Police then took Gonzales into custody.
A second passenger, Daniela Ayala, then 21, was arrested without incident.
Luevano and Gonzales were arrested on suspicion of auto theft, among other offenses, while Ayala was cited on two misdemeanor warrants and released. No firearms were found.
