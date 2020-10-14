The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting on East Truxtun Avenue and Baker Street.
Jose Marcos Ramirez, 27, was shot by an officer with the Bakersfield Police Department at 8:57 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he died at 9:37 a.m., according to the coroner's report.
At about 8:45 a.m. officers went to a call regarding a man who had stabbed his mother multiple times, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, public information officer for the BPD. Witnesses followed the man and informed officers he was armed with a knife, Pair said.
The officers unsuccessfully tried to take the man into custody through verbal compliance the use of less-than-lethal munitions, which included “foam rounds,” Pair said.
The officer involved shooting took place, and a knife was recovered from the suspect, according to BPD.