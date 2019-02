Recent cases

The Edwin Rodriguez case is just the latest in a line of recent sexual misconduct allegations against school employees in Kern County. Here’s a breakdown of previous cases.

Mark Weir

A lawsuit was filed in late January alleging that former Highland High Assistant Principal Mark Weir sexually abused a 16-year-old male student in 2009 who was part of a school-sponsored homeless assistance program. The lawsuit alleges Weir abused the student until he graduated in 2011. No criminal charges against Weir have been filed.

Jonathan Avalos

Another lawsuit came to an end in January with a Kern County jury awarding $10 million to a girl who was allegedly molested by Jonathan Avalos, who worked as a computer lab technician for the Lamont Elementary School District. The suit alleged Avalos molested the girl starting in 2011, when she was 7 years old in 2011. It ended in 2014, when she reported the alleged abuse to school officials.

Emily Salazar

This Frontier High science teacher allegedly appeared in sexually explicit videos posted on pornography websites. She has not been arrested, as it is believed she has not done anything criminally wrong, but she could face losing her job and teaching credential. Her credential was still valid as of Wednesday, according to the state Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Jeff Hicks

The former Liberty boys basketball coach was charged in December on suspicion of kissing and rubbing against a 16-year-old girl. Jeff Hicks, 28, at first lied to investigators but eventually admitted to kissing the girl while she was at his house, according to court documents. He denied other inappropriate conduct took place.

Fernando Pruneda

This McFarland High basketball coach was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct in October after a male student came forward to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Fernando Pruneda had sent inappropriate text messages to the student promising him a spot on the school varsity team in exchange for sexual favors. Pruneda also allegedly had inappropriate physical contact with the student, including caressing his buttocks during a massage.