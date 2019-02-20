A North High School athletic equipment manager was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of child molestation.
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Edwin Rodriguez, 40, was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 14 to 15 years old, exhibiting harmful matter to a minor, annoying a child under 18 and false imprisonment.
Rodriguez was arrested at his residence in the 8200 block of north Laurelglen Boulevard and was booked into the Kern County Jail. He is facing 11 felony counts and misdemeanor counts.
The Sheriff's Office said last September, a North High student reported to an administrator that they had been receiving sexually explicit messages through social media from Rodriguez. The Sheriff’s Office was notified and conducted an investigation.
Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rodriguez had sent explicit messages to eight juvenile students through Snapchat and that he had sexual contact with several of the victims dating back to 2015.
Rodriguez was initially hired by the Kern High School District in 2009 as a walk-on football coach. He served as a substitute campus security employee in 2010 and was hired as an athletic equipment manager at North High in 2011. He was placed on administrative leave last September.
"We care deeply about the safety and well-being of our students, and our sympathies go out to the victims and their families," the district said in a statement. "These allegations are very troubling, and we understand that you may have questions and concerns."
KHSD said it is currently providing counseling and additional support to its students.
Rodriguez’ arraignment will be held on Thursday at 8 a.m. at the Kern County Superior Court, 1415 Truxtun Ave.
'This is an ongoing problem'
The arrest comes on the heels of other sexual misconduct cases in recent months.
In December, former Liberty boys basketball coach Jeff Hicks was charged with annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
In addition, a former Highland High School student is suing the Kern High School District and former Assistant Principal Mark Weir, claiming Weir sexually abused him over the course of several years.
Matt Clark, an attorney at Chain Cohn Stiles, said he has handled many sexual misconduct cases in the past. He also does clinics a few times a year where he talks to new high school coaches about being careful to avoid any inappropriate contact with students.
“This is an ongoing problem,” he said of the sexual assault cases. “I don’t think people realize the damage they do to these young adolescents when an adult gets into a relationship with them. It haunts them years and years later.”
Clark said social media and text messaging has played a big role both in allowing these kinds of relationships to form but also in proving that misconduct has actually taken place.
“It gives the sexual predators the means to make contact and to groom their prey,” he said. “However, it’s also actual documentary evidence that a school employee sent inappropriate messages or material to a minor. Before we had that technology it was just verbalization, which was difficult to prove.”
Clark said while some predators believe deleting their correspondence with students will protect them from being caught, that is not the case.
“If you put something in a text message, it’s saved forever, even if you delete them,” he said. “If you’re having inappropriate contact with a student and you don’t know that, that’s really playing with fire.”
(1) comment
One of the good things about pedophiles.....they're stupid
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.