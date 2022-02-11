Noriega's closed after health inspection finds mold, unsafe storage temperatures for food

Noriega’s — a staple Basque restaurant of Bakersfield’s food scene — was closed after health inspectors found mold and unsafe thawing methods, according to an inspection violations report issued Thursday.
The restaurant received a score of 62 percent. Health inspectors, which operate under the Kern County Public Health Department, observed “mold-like” substances on the ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. These foods cannot contain this contamination, in order to prevent foodborne illnesses, the report states.
The report states a person “voluntarily discarded the moldy food items as instructed.”
“All of us are disappointed and frustrated about the whole situation,” said Ida Osathanugrah, one of the owners of Noreiga’s. “We just feel that the inspector treated us unfairly and we even made a complaint to the health department about it.”
She added the reportedly moldy food was not to be served to a customer and were old boxes that waitresses had left behind.
Inspectors also observed potentially hazardous food prepared several days earlier with internal temperatures ranging from 44 to 62 degrees Fahrenheit. The walk-in cooler was 46 degrees. The report notes potentially hazardous food must be stored at 41 degrees or lower.
Inspectors added a “person in charge” discarded the food as instructed.
Osathanugrah said the inspectors came during a prep period, during which the refrigerator was constantly open and shut. This causes the temperature to fluctuate, she said. They called a person to come and fix a refrigerator but there were no problems.
A soup was thawing in a sink, inspectors state. Proper guidelines to thaw a certain food include refrigeration under 41 degrees Fahrenheit, running water at 70 degrees in a food prep sink or done as part of the cooking process, according to the report.
Food boxes were stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer, but must be stored “six inches off the floor to help prevent potential food contamination,” inspectors said in the report.
“Food facility does not have any other refrigeration units to accommodate all the (potentially hazardous food) items in the walk-in cooler,” the report reads.
The restaurant at 4809 Stockdale Highway scored 91 percent during its last inspection in October 2021. In May 2021, Noriega’s scored 100 percent.
Osathanugrah acknowledges there are some things that need to be fixed, but they did not deserve to be shut down. She hopes Noriega’s will reopen by Tuesday.