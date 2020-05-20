North of the River Recreation and Park District is reopening its tennis and pickleball courts Thursday at noon, according to a news release from NOR.
Courts will be open during regular park hours for singles play only.
Additional guidelines to govern safe play due to the COVID-19 pandemic include: following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kern County Public Health Department guidelines at all times; not playing if you exhibit symptoms of COVID-19; washing hands with soap or using hand sanitizer before going to the courts; not sharing equipment; and refraining from congregating before, during or after play.
“NOR is pleased to be able to reopen the tennis and pickleball courts to allow the public to once again enjoy these sports,” says Lisa Plank, NOR marketing director. “We ask everyone to be mindful of the guidelines and continue to follow social distancing guidelines and gathering limit restrictions.”
