The North of the River Recreation and Parks District announced Friday the closure of a swimming pool adjacent to North High School after the pool sustained an asbestos contamination.
On Feb. 13, NOR notified the Kern High School District that the pool was closing for maintenance, according to KHSD. The pool is owned, operated and maintained by NOR.
In a news release, NOR said pool staff were preparing the pool for swim season when it discovered debris in the pool that contained asbestos.
North High and Frontier High students were moved to the Kern High Aquatic Complex and McMurtrey Aquatic Center while the NOR pool remains closed, KHSD said in a news release.
NOR advised KHSD that they are working with environmental professionals to address the situation, according to KHSD.
