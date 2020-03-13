The North of the River Recreation and Park District has announced cancellations, postponements and new measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Friday news release, the district announced all of its community centers and senior adult centers will be closed for programming through the end of March. Daily meal service will continue for any Meals on Wheels recipients, according to the district.
Additionally, NOR has suspended through the end of March all afterschool sports programs in partnership with school districts, all youth and adult sports programs, all open gym activities, all programs operated by partner organizations and independent contractors, all private rentals at NOR facilities and the NOR Junior Theatre production of Seussical Jr., according to the news release.
NOR will be adding more hand sanitizing stations to its indoor facilities and all all “high-touch” surfaces and restrooms in community centers are being cleaned multiple times daily, NOR said.
