An undercover narcotics investigation turned violent Tuesday when the Kern County Sheriff's Office says three suspects attempted to kidnap a federal agent.
Although no one was hurt in the incident, a KCSO deputy discharged a weapon in an attempt to stop the kidnapping.
KCSO spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp said KCSO was conducting an undercover narcotics investigation with the Drug Enforcement Agency just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot behind a McDonald's and Panda Express in the 13000 block of Merle Haggard Drive when the alleged kidnapping attempt took place.
She said the suspects displayed a firearm before the officer-involved shooting occurred at 10:37 a.m.
The suspects fled and were arrested in the area of Village Lane and Marsha Street within an hour, according to KCSO. The department says a gun was recovered during the arrest.