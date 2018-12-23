Police said no human remains were found during a search of the Kern River Saturday in connection with case of Micah Holsonbake, missing since March and believed dead.
Several dozen officers, deputies and volunteers scoured a "large section" of the river for remains but turned up nothing, according to police.
In August, human remains were discovered in the river, and, following testing, the coroner's office determined they came from the 35-year-old Holsonbake, police said. Investigators said they believe he is dead and foul play is involved.
Police have said the case bears a number of similarities with the April disappearance of Baylee Despot, another member of the so-called "Bakersfield 3." The third person in the "3" is James Kulstad, who was fatally shot in southwest Bakersfield in April.
The disappearance of Despot and the apparent killings of both Kulstad and Holsonbake remain unsolved. The mothers of the three believe their cases are connected.
Anyone with information regarding Holsonbake is asked to call Detective Garrett at 326-3504, the BPD at 327-7111 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
