Deputies arrested 19 people and issued 43 traffic citations while conducting an operation that in part targeted parolees in Wasco, according to sheriff's officials
Parole agents assisted deputies by conducting compliance checks at the residences of several parolees, a Sheriff's Office release said.
Six people were arrested on felony charges, and parole agents took two parolees into custody for parole violations, the release said.
Additionally, six vehicles were towed.
