Nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for westbound Truxtun Avenue and for California Avenue on Tuesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The outside westbound lane on Truxtun Avenue will be closed in the vicinity of the Westside Parkway on-ramp to remove the temporary concrete barrier rail.
Two lanes will be closed in each direction on California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive while one lane will remain open in each direction while work is taking place. The closures are needed to place temporary concrete barrier rail for Centennial Corridor bridge construction, according to a news release.
The construction schedule may change or be adjusted.
The headline says the closure is on Thursday. The article says it's on Tuesday. Where can I find out which day it actually is?
