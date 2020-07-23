Nighttime lane closures are scheduled the next three weeks on California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive.
The closures are scheduled to begin July 29 and 30 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Construction will continue Sunday through Thursday nights during the first two weeks in August, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
The nightly closures are for continued construction on the Centennial Corridor bridge crossing. Motorists can use Stockdale Highway or Truxtun Avenue as detours.
Also, on July 29, Ford Avenue will be closed to traffic between Dunlap Street and North Stine Road from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., the news release stated. Residents can detour around the work zone by using Joseph Drive/McDonald Way.
Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.
