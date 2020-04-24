Intermittent night time lane closures are scheduled on state routes 99 and 58 on April 30, according to a news release.
Closures are expected to be between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will require the closure of two freeway lanes, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The road will be restriped and the temporary concrete barrier rail between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be adjusted, according to a news release. Westbound State Route 58 to the southbound State Route 99 loop ramp will also be closed.
Westbound-to-southbound motorists can use Union Avenue to connect with southbound State Route 99, according to the news release.
The construction schedule may be changed or adjusted.
Good time to do it!
