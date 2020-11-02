A new captain was named on Sunday for the Bakersfield Area of the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP news release.
Captain Levi Miller, a 21-year veteran of the agency, was assigned to the local CHP area. He joined CHP in 1999 in the East Los Angeles Area. He was then transferred to the Morongo Basin Area and then the Arrowhead Area where he was promoted to Sergeant, the news release stated. Most recently, Miller served as the Administrative Lieutenant within the CHP’s Inland Division.
“The Bakersfield Area is one of the busiest and largest commands in the CHP,” Miller said in the release. “I am grateful and humbled to serve alongside the women and men who are dedicated each day to providing the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California.”
Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, San Bernardino, and a master’s degree in education from California State University, East Bay, according to the CHP. He's one of four brothers in the CHP.