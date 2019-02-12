The Kern Community College District board of trustees will consider approving a new location for Bakersfield College’s southwest center today.
The board will hold a special meeting to consider entering into a 20-year lease agreement with a new development from Gregory D. Bynum and Associates located on the Cal State Bakersfield campus called the University Office Center.
The board will also consider a short-term lease with University Office Center for modular buildings on the site while the new building is constructed on the CSUB campus. Students are expected to be able to use the new center in 2021, according to college officials.
The southwest campus is likely to stay put at its current location in the Fresno Pacific University facility on River Run Boulevard for the spring and summer, after which it would transition to the modular buildings on the CSUB property.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Weill Institute.
(1) comment
Would seem like night classroom space would be available at high school campuses in the SW. While not as sexy as Class A office space it would be at a fraction of the cost. KCCD Board members couldn’t put their name on the building and it probably makes too much sense.
