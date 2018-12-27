A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal assault earlier this month.
Fidel Ivan Gandara was arrested Dec. 19 for assaulting a man who suffered a head injury, police said. The victim died four days later, and Gandara now faces a murder charge.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
