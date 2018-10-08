Bakersfield firefighters are investigating multiple fires that broke out Sunday and Monday in which a firefighter was injured.
A total of four structure fires burned at different locations on the two days, and the extent of damage is being evaluated, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. The cause of each fire is under investigation.
A firefighter was treated and released, according to the department.
