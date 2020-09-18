The Department of Transportation announced the re-opening of multiple ramps and a connector on northbound State Route 99 on Friday night as part of the Bakersfield 99 Rehab Project.
The following ramps and connectors re-opening were expected to include:
• The State Route 204 connector ramp to northbound State Route 99.
• The westbound California Avenue on-ramp to northbound State Route 99.
• The northbound State Route 99 off-ramp to Airport Drive.
• The intersection of State Road and Airport Drive will be returned to its original configuration.
