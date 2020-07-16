The Kern County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at an illegal internet casino Wednesday, located at an abandoned business in the 1100 block of N. Chester Avenue.
Nina Martinez, 36, was arrested for operating a gaming facility and possession of a controlled substance. Martinez also had multiple warrants, KCSO said in a news release.
About 10 people were detained at the location, KCSO said. Deputies seized two illegal gaming machines, methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and arrested two suspects with felony warrants, the news release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.