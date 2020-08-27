Multiple nighttime lane closures have been scheduled throughout next week, according to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Nighttime lane closures are slated for southbound state Route 99 between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue from Sunday to Thursday, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The closures are needed to clear the slope on the west side of the freeway.
Westbound state Route 58 to the southbound state Route 99’s connector ramp is scheduled for closure during nighttime hours from Sunday to Tuesday, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The ramp closures are needed to remove the shoring required to widen the westbound separation bridge.
Also, the two outside lanes on northbound state Route 99 between state Route 58 and Ming Avenue will also be closed Sunday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This closure is needed to adjust the temporary concrete barrier rail along the roadway. One northbound lane and the northbound state Route 99 to eastbound state Route 58’s connector ramp will remain open while work is underway.
The contractor will also make adjustments to the temporary barrier rail along Wible Road on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the news release. The work will only take a few hours to complete, but will require traffic control affecting both directions. Flagging personnel will be stopping traffic for up to five minutes at a time during the road work.
