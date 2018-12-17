A motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Brimhall Road and Calloway Drive has been identified.
Jeffrey Frank Chapin, 64, died at the scene of the 1:42 p.m. crash, according to coroner's officials.
Chapin was riding north on Calloway Drive when a man driving a Ford Fusion going south on Calloway turned on eastbound Brimhall Road and failed to yield the right of way, police said.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
