A motorist was arrested on firearms violations Monday evening after officers determined he was on probation and in possession of a handgun, police said.
Dwayne Lopez, 18, was also driving without a license, according to police. He was stopped at 7:36 p.m. in the 800 block of South Haley Street for vehicle code violations.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
