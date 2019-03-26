A Bakersfield man involved in a deadly crash last month admitting texting his wife just before the collision, according to a search warrant.
Jerry Hughes, 50, was driving north on Wasco Pond Road the morning of Feb. 19 approaching Garces Highway. He entered the intersection without stopping at a posted stop sign, according to a warrant filed by California Highway Patrol investigators in Kern County Superior Court.
He traveled directly into the path of another vehicle heading west on Garces Highway, according to the warrant. The vehicles collided and the driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was killed.
Hughes told officers he was using his cellphone immediately before and after the collision, the warrant states.
"Due to this statement it is believed (Hughes) was distracted at the time of the collision," an investigator wrote in the warrant.
Hughes has not been charged with a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.