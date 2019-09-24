A man who was performing a wheelie on a motorcycle and collided with an SUV has died, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD responded to the collision on Sept. 13 at the 4600 block of Gosford Road at approximately 1:30 p.m., the police report said. According to the report, while riding on one wheel the motorcyclist hit the SUV, which was making a U-turn.
The motorcyclist suffered moderate to major injuries, according to the report, and was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in “critical but stable” condition.
His identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later time.
The woman driver of the SUV was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, according to BPD. A male passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
BPD said it did not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.
