A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with another vehicle Saturday morning at North Chester Avenue and Roberts Lane.
James Richard Robles, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at Kern Medical Center roughly 30 minutes after the 9:13 a.m. crash, coroner's officials said.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.