A motorcyclist has died following a crash Thursday morning on Union Avenue, police said.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was involved in a collision with a car at 10:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Union Avenue, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died at 3:54 a.m. Friday.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. It doesn't appear drugs or alcohol were a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
