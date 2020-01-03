A man involved in a motorcycle collision on Coffee Road on New Year’s Eve has died, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The man, who was riding a motorcycle, was struck by the driver of a white sport-utility vehicle around 5:34 p.m., Tuesday, at the 200 block of Coffee Road, a BPD report said.
Officers arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of hit-and-run involving an injury and driving on a suspended license, the report said.
BPD said in the report it would consult with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office about adding charges.
