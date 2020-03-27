A motorcyclist traveling more than 100 mph died Thursday night on the Westside Parkway, west of Coffee Road, Bakersfield Police said.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was riding east on the Westside Parkway at about 8:05 p.m., left the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a chainlink fence, BPD reported.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the BPD Traffic Unit at 326-3882 or 327-7111.
